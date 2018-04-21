Fortnite 50v50 Mode Is Surprisingly Perfect For Building

Epic Games made some pretty ‘epic’ changes to their limited time 50vs50 mode in Battle Royale, making an infinitely more enjoyable experience than when it first made its debut several months ago. The mode itself is intense, but there is a surprising side affect of it: it’s the perfect place to learn how to build!

Many players have been taking to Twitter to share their creations while also giving testament to the perhaps unintentional side of this new mode. Many were also giving the developers props for listening to their players, making version two of this mode infinitely more enjoyable than its vanilla counterpart:

Man I had fun playing fortnite tonight. 50v50 v2 is way better than v1. It’s insane how people can build like that. Tilted Tower was completely ruined in one game. Hahahaha. See yall tomorrow night for the Super High Me stream. — Kyng D (@KyngD_) April 20, 2018

@FortniteGame build battles be crazy in 50 v 50 pic.twitter.com/Pc7l2PTgQH — colby ragghianti (@colby6578) April 19, 2018

Love the 50v50 v2 in Fortnite! It is so much to see all the building at the end!! #Fortnite #PS4share pic.twitter.com/RdVbVe7RqT — Nick Clark (@isNick_) April 20, 2018

Not too shabby, players! What makes it so easy to build is how many readily available resources there are and tons of space available to perfect that building technique without the threat of a sudden headshot.

Two buses, two teams of 50, one inland area. The buses drop off the two teams on opposing sides of the area, with clearly marked trails along the way. There are solid drop points for gear, and it’s really set up for people that love melee combat. But for those looking to take advantage of the flip side of this mode, drop off into one of the more segregated areas and harvest to your heart’s content. You’ll have 10 minutes of peace and quite until the final circle closes in and the fight gets real, which makes it the opportune time to gather the resources needed and build those structures you’ve always been curious about.

Then, when you’re done … kill everyone in sight.