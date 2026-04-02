Halo: Campaign Evolved Rumored to Shadow-Drop in Near Future

A new rumor has some believing that Halo: Campaign Evolved is going to get a surprise release from Xbox relatively soon. Since announcing the remake of the original Halo this past year, Xbox and developer Halo Studios haven’t said much else about the title. While it’s known to still be on track to arrive in 2026, Xbox hasn’t provided any new windows in the year to inform fans of when they can expect to play it. Now, based on a new theory that has come about, this ongoing silence might be due to the fact that Xbox is planning to shadow-drop Halo: Campaign Evolved in the summer.

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As of this week, Xbox announced a new collaboration with Fanta that will impact a handful of its games. Titles like World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and Diablo IV will qualify to unlock in-game rewards for customers who scan Fanta packaging when they hit store shelves in April. In addition, Halo: Campaign Evolved and Forza Horizon 6 players will be able to get rewards of their own once these games launch. For Halo, in particular, players will be able to snag a bright orange and yellow skin for Master Chief that resembles a Fanta can.

To explain how this impacts the launch of Halo: Campaign Evolved, one user on Reddit looked back at previous collaborations like this between Xbox and other food/beverage companies and found that they lasted on average between two and three months. If this timeline were to play out once again, it would imply that Halo: Campaign Evolved has to release at some point in this window in order for players to be able to reap the benefits from this Fanta collab. The most logical choice for Xbox to then release the game would be in tandem with its upcoming Xbox Games Showcase, which was recently confirmed for June 7th. Doing so wouldn’t only be in line with other shadow-dropped games that Xbox has released before, but it would certainly make the Xbox Games Showcase that much more thrilling.

This Release for Halo: Campaign Evolved Would Make a Lot of Sense

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On paper, it would be pretty logical for Halo: Campaign Evolved to release in June. When looking at Xbox’s upcoming slate of releases, this summer is pretty barren. Titles like Fable and Gears of War: E-Day are known to be launching later in the year, but following the release of Forza Horizon 6 in May, it doesn’t look like Xbox will be releasing anything for multiple months in a row. As such, letting loose Halo: Campaign Evolved in this window would make a lot of sense and would keep Xbox’s momentum up.

That being said, it’s worth stressing that this is nothing more than a theory for the time being, which doesn’t guarantee that Halo: Campaign Evolved will become available in June, let alone this summer. Regardless of when it does arrive, though, it will be playable across Xbox Series X/S, PC, and for the first time ever, PS5.

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