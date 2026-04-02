Nintendo Game Boy Exclusive Game Getting Special New Release, 21 Years Later

A Nintendo Game Boy exclusive game from 21 years ago is returning and getting a special new release. This new release is an enhanced version of the game, coming on April 7, via the PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS5. This will be a digital-only release. Meanwhile, before this, on April 3, pre-orders for a special and limited physical copy will go live.

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Back in 2005, developer WayForward and publisher Namco released a Nintendo Game Boy exclusive game called Sigma Star Saga, a shoot ’em up RPG and one-off release. Now, on April 7, an enhanced version — not a remaster nor a remake — will be released on the aforementioned platforms. This version has been dubbed Sigma Star Saga DX. Limited Run Games has a special release of this new enhanced version for hardcore and nostalgic fans of the original.

New Release for the Most Nostalgic Game Boy Advance Fans

On April 3, Limited Run Games will more specifically release pre-orders for Sigma Star Series DX Standard Edition on PS5 and Nintendo Switch and a Classic Edition for the same platforms. The main difference between these two versions is the price. The former costs $34.99 and is just a physical copy of the game, with a special booklet thrown in. The latter is $70. For double the price, buyers get special Game Boy Advance packaging, a two-sided poster, a Recker’s Ship keychain, a Psyme and Scarlet Gold Coin, and the soundtrack on CD.

Right now, there is no word on when these retail and special versions will release, but pre-orders will close on May 3, assuming they don’t sell out before this date. How much quantity there is, we don’t know, but Limited Run Games stuff can sell out pretty quickly, especially the special edition items. This isn’t the most popular Game Boy Advance game; in fact, it’s a fairly niche release, but this is true of most products from Limited Run Games. It is also worth noting that sometimes the wait for these physical and special releases is quite long, and well after the release of the digital counterpart. To this end, if you want to play Sigma Star Saga DX anytime soon, let alone at launch, you will need to order a digital copy.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.