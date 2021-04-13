Fortnite: Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy Skin, Items, and More Revealed

✖

PlayStation and Epic Games have officially announced that Horizon Zero Dawn protagonist Aloy will join the popular free-to-play battle royale title alongside associated gear later this week on April 15th. Aloy's inclusion in the video game had been rumored ever since the recent Chapter 2 - Season 6 kicked off with its "Primal" theme. While the skin and gear will be available on all of Fortnite's platforms, a special Aloy Cup will take place only on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on April 14th that will allow winners to unlock the Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle early.

The aforementioned Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle specifically includes the Blaze Canister Back Bling, Glinthawk Glider, Aloy’s Spear Pickaxe, Heart-rizon Emote, and Shield-Weaver Wrap. Those items and the Aloy skin will be available to purchase individually on April 15th, but the bundle also includes the Aloy the Skywatcher Loading screen, which you can check out below:

In addition to all of the above, there will also be a new limited-time mode, "Team Up! Aloy & Lara," that sees Aloy and Lara Croft play Duos starting April 16th at 9AM ET/6AM PT through April 18th at 9AM ET/6AM PT. "Players will automatically be outfitted as either Aloy or Lara in this Duos mode, with their teammate being outfitted as the other," the announcement reads in part. "At your disposal will only be the bow for Aloy and Dual Pistols for Lara — keep an eye out for wildlife and master your crafting skills to upgrade your weapons."

As noted above, the new Aloy skin and various related Horizon Zero Dawn gear is set to join Fortnite on April 15th. Fortnite itself is now in Chapter 2 - Season 6 and is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 6 on an iPhone right now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

