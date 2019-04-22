‘Fortnite’ Teases ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Crossover Event

It looks like Marvel’s Avengers are once again coming to Epic Games’ Fortnite in some form judging from a new teaser. An image shared on the official Fortnite Twitter account shows one of the game’s many different characters holding onto Captain America’s shield. The tweet also offers a date for whatever the event might be, a hashtag that confirms the nature of the crossover, and an ominous “Whatever it takes” that’s been used in the movie’s promotions multiple times.

Thanos has come to Fortnite before in a huge crossover event last year when Avengers: Infinity War was the biggest Marvel news at the time, and there’s a good chance he’ll be returning soon. April 25th is the date when the crossover event will take place, according to the tweet below, a date which is also the first time that many people will see Avengers: Endgame. The movie officially releases on April 26th, but early screenings will let people see it the day before.

The news that Epic Games is partnering with Marvel again for an in-game event shouldn’t be too surprising to anyone who’s followed along with teasers in the past. A leak suggested Thanos might be coming back to the game, and the Russo brothers themselves who are directing the upcoming movie have also fueled the speculation that an event was coming.

If you’re a newer Fortnite player, you might’ve missed out on the last Thanos event entirely. It took place around the time that Avengers: Infinity War released and let one player at a time become Thanos and wreak havoc on others until they either won or were taken out.

Epic Games hasn’t fully revealed its plans for this year’s crossover event, but expect an announcement to come soon to clue players in on the Avengers: Endgame content.

