Epic Games Comments on Fortnite Movie Rumors

When the first A Minecraft Movie trailer was revealed, people were skeptical, to say the least. Between the interesting choice to cast Jack Black as Minecraft Steve and the CGI block world of it all, many did not expect the movie to perform well. And yet, somehow, the live-action take on Minecraft has become an unexpected success. The movie is expected to beat out the MCU’s latest Captain America: Brave New World if its performance continues through the weekend. That makes it all the more likely that more video game adaptation movies are on the way, and a widespread rumor initially suggested that Fortnite might be next.

Despite relatively middling critical reviews, the sheer popularity of Minecraft has apparently outpaced the bad press. Whether it’s for the meme, the kids, or to see how much of a trainwreck it really is, people are heading to theaters to see Jack Black lead A Minecraft Movie. Naturally, the runaway success of this video game adaptation has people wondering about how many more video game movies we’re about to see follow suit. With a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie already in progress, one rumor has set its eyes on another game popular with younger generations – Fortnite.

You just know Fortnite is next. There was already talk of a Fortnite movie, but some studios passed on it. That’s obviously gonna change now. — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) April 5, 2025

Shortly after it became clear that this bizarre live-action take on Minecraft was going to outdo everyone’s box office expectations, rumors about another major video game adaptation began circulating. The rumors seem to start with @DanielRPK on X, who often shares the inside scoop on Hollywood-related news and leaks. In his post, he suggests that a Fortnite movie is coming next and that discussions of a film adaptation have come up before. The sheer idea of yet another unlikely video game adaptation caught fan attention and quickly began to spread. In fact, it caught the attention of Epic Games, the Fortnite IP holder themselves, leading to a response.

Is a Fortnite Adaptation on the Way?

Though mostly a prediction rather than an actual leak, the post suggests that studios have already passed on ideas for a Fortnite movie. However, don’t get too excited about the idea. The CEO of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, responded to one post resharing the rumor of a Fortnite movie. His one-word response says it all – “False.”

Clearly, Sweeney wants gamers to know that there are no talks about a Fortnite movie. This response almost certainly means that any speculation that it might be happening is completely untrue, at least for now. It’s quite possible that seeing an unlikely video game adaptation like A Minecraft Movie make waves at the box office could very well have dollar signs flashing before studios’ eyes. After all, Fortnite is still one of the most popular games out there, and the sheer number of issues the game has had with lawsuits about its in-game shop proves people are willing to throw money at the franchise. But if Epic Games shoots down any proposed deals like they shot down this rumor, it’s unlikely we’ll see a Fortnite movie in theaters any time soon.

Would you want to see Fortnite get the movie adaptation treatment? If so, shout out your dream cast in the comments below.