Fortnite Leak Reveals New Batman and Joker Skins Coming Soon

A new Fortnite leak has revealed that new Batman and Joker skins should soon be coming to the game. Within the past day, Fortnite kicked off its annual Winterfest event, which brought a ton of holiday-themed cosmetics to the battle royale title. As part of Winterfest going live, an enormous new update for Fortnite went live that many data miners were quick to parse through. Now, after combing through this patch, it was discovered that a pair of new DC skins should be arriving in the near future.

Coming by way of Fortnite leaker HYPEX, it was said that new Batman and Joker outfits have been found within the game’s files. These skins are specifically for the Batman Beyond versions of the characters. For those unfamiliar, Batman Beyond is an animated series set in the future where the character Terry McGinnis takes up the mantle of Batman to protect Gotham City. The series would go on to receive plenty of spin-offs in the form of video games, movies, and comics. One such spin-off was the film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, which features the version of the Joker that should end up coming to Fortnite.

BATMAN & JOKER (BEYOND) x FORTNITE — SOON



"Gotham City's future hope, trained by Bruce Wayne… And the re-emerged leader of the Jokerz, with a lil birdie's secret." pic.twitter.com/i2PA0nkIAU — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 18, 2025

Currently, it’s not known exactly when these Batman Beyond skins might be making their way into Fortnite. Based on past leaks of this type, however, we should see the cosmetics hit the Item Shop at some point in the next few weeks. Given that Epic Games usually goes on break for the holiday season, there’s usually not a ton of activity that happens within Fortnite around this time each year. Once 2026 rolls around, though, there seems to be a decent chance that we’ll learn more about these Batman Beyond skins and their launch date.

As for Fortnite’s Winterfest event, this phase of the game is set to continue until early next year on January 5th. Winterfest offers a number of free items that players can claim by logging into the game each day. Conversely, the latest season of Fortnite, that of Chapter 7: Season 1, is then set to continue running until early March.

