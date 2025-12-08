Fortnite Is Bringing Back Its Most Controversial Weapon After 7 Years

What is likely the most controversial weapon in the history of Fortnite is set to finally make its return after seven years. While Fortnite has been hugely popular since it first hit the scene in 2017, not everything in the battle royale game has been a hit with players. In fact, there are usually a handful of features in each new season of Fortnite that end up being divisive with players in one way or another. Still, many of these maligned features often pale in comparison to the disdain that many have for one weapon that first hit the game in Season 7.

As of today, Epic Games teased what is set to come to Fortnite OG Season 7. Debuting in December 2018, the original Season 7 featured a number of winter-themed locales like Frosty Flights, Happy Hamlet, and Polar Peak, all of which will be coming back in Fortnite OG. On the weapons front, Season 7 of Fortnite OG will also see the return of the Scoped Revolver and Boom Box, amongst many others. By far the biggest announcement, though, is that the Infinity Blade will also be reappearing in Fortnite OG, but it won’t come about until a later date.

For those unfamiliar, the Infinity Blade is likely the most overpowered weapon in Fortnite history. The item, which stems from Infinity Blade, the mobile game developed by Epic Games, grants players additional health and shields to go along with enhanced speed and the ability to regenerate health over time. It also deals a ton damage to opposing players and could wipe out entire squads in only a few moments.

You Better Watch Out…



OG Season 7. December 11. pic.twitter.com/pLYqXN066A — Fortnite (@Fortnite) December 8, 2025

Essentially, whoever was able to wield the Infinity Blade in the original Fortnite Season 7 would go on to win the game because of how powerful it was. This led to most matches in Season 7 simply boiling down to an all-out war just to obtain the Infinity Blade once it would spawn on the map. Epic Games went on to ban the Infinity Blade from competitive playlists and it hasn’t brought the weapon back in a single instance since.

For now, it’s not known if this return of the Infinity Blade in Fortnite OG Season 7 will be identical to its original version, or if it will have been nerfed. To provide a true experience that is similar to the original Season 7, which is the point of Fortnite OG in the first place, there’s reason to believe that the mythical weapon will remain the same as it was before. Still, we don’t know this for certain and will have to wait a bit longer to find out.

Fortnite OG is set to begin later this week on December 11th and will come with a new OG Pass for players to unlock. The specific arrival date of the Infinity Blade has yet to be announced, but we should learn more soon.

