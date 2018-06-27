Fortnite Battle Royale Adds Map Markers

Fortnite’s latest update, v4.5, is now live and Epic Games offered quite a few new features to the game with even more still to come. Though the announced Gift Giving option isn’t available, those that love to play in squads do have some good news about what’s live now. Especially for those that try to drop in a slightly more organized fashion.

Starting today, Epic Games has added Map Markers into the Battle Royale version of the game. They explain this new feature as, “Go towards the light! Visual indicators are now shown in-game wherever friendly map markers are placed.” This makes squading up, or even duos, infinitely easier when looking to drop in a specific location. It also makes it easier for players, like me, that tend to pull that shoot a little too early and vacate the bus before they’re quite ready. Follow the light, and you’re good to go! Just … don’t go to Tilted Towers.

Below are a few other key changes for the gameplay experience thanks to the latest update, specifically for Battle Royale:

Progress for elimination quests will now be granted if you down an enemy with the required weapon rather than needing to actually eliminate them with it.

In Build Mode, walls will now try to build at a closer location when placement is blocked due to lack of structural support. Stairs, Floors, and Roofs are not affected.

Auto-open doors no longer functions while in the Down-But-Not-Out state.

Pickaxes will no longer hit the Shopping Cart if you are riding as the passenger.

Players in the Down-But-Not-Out state can no longer enter Shopping Carts.

Improvements made to the auto pickup weapons feature to better handle picking up large groups of weapons.

Bug Fixes

Items dropped in water now stay above the water’s surface.

Excessive fall damage is no longer applied when under certain network conditions.

Supply Drop crates no longer briefly persist in the world after being opened if it was shot down.

Smoothed out the location of all soccer balls and basketballs while under varying network conditions.

Players are no longer able to hit building weak spots through other buildings.

Having the Sprint Cancels Reloading setting turned on will no longer prevent players from auto-reloading their weapon after sprinting.

Fixed an issue that applied a constant force to players if they were hit by a Shopping Cart.

Doors that are interacted with multiple times rapidly no longer get out of sync with their state on the server.

Fixed an issue where if a player was using a consumable and then exchanged it for a different pickup, it would select the pickaxe instead of the new item.

Chests no longer create invalid pickups, such as a 2x Chug Jug instead of 2 individual Chug Jug pickups. This created an issue that caused players to be unable to pick up building materials.

Players are now awarded an elimination if the opposing player bounced off terrain and took fall damage before taking enough damage to be eliminated.

Fixed a small number of accounts that had incorrect Week 5 Challenges.

Mushrooms no longer spawn on trees in Moisty Mire.

Fixed an issue that prevented the ability to open chests by preemptively holding the interact button while approaching the chest.

Fixed a gap in the terrain that was caused by the sporting goods store in Greasy Grove being slightly moved by accident.

The skydiving has also been improved for all platforms, “especially the Nintendo Switch,” in order to produce a smoother experience.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!