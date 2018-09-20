‘Fortnite’ Player Count Continues to Impress As August Numbers Are Revealed

The wildly popular online game Fortnite continues to take over the gaming scene ever since Epic Games debuted their free-to-play Battle Royale mode. Setting records left and right while dominating media – both gaming and mainstream – it shouldn’t be surprising to see yet another successful month in the books. What might be surprising is how much success the team continues to find.

Epic Games just recently revealed their player count for the month of August with an impressive 78.3 million gamers fighting for that Victory Royale. That’s just one month of game time – that’s insane!

In their recent post about the Fall Skirmish, the studio had this to say about their continued success and how they plan to be better:

“Beginning in October, we’re opening up inclusive competition, where everybody can play and compete. To make that possible we’ve had to harden and scale our systems and infrastructure. For example, August was Fortnite‘s biggest month yet, with 78.3 million of you showing up to play. This exposed weak points and allowed us to make targeted improvements to critical systems, such as stats and servers. The Summer Skirmish also, as you all probably noticed, highlighted problems with performance and spectating, which we’ve been working on ever since. We’re excited about kicking off the new competition system and we’ll have details dropping in the weeks ahead.”

With so much attention on this game, not to mention how easily accessible it is to all players, we don’t see Epic Games’ Battle Royale title slowing down any time soon!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. To check out what else is new in the wonderful world of Fortnite, you can check out our previous coverage here revealing all of the new items, LTMs, and more!

