Fortnite Celebrates First Birthday With New Limited Time Event

It’s already been a year! On July 24th, Fortnite officially turns one year old and Epic Games intends to celebrate in the best way they know how: A new limited time event! Score some sweet, sweet birthday exclusive in-game swag and join in on the celebration, because Epic Games wants the players to enjoy this joyous occasion right alongside the developer team.

According to Epic Games’ most recent blog post, “Starting July 24th, we’ll be celebrating #Fortnite1st with a limited time in-game event! You can earn special birthday cosmetics by completing birthday challenges and quests in-game. From the birthday Battle Bus to the sploder husks carrying a tasty surprise, we can’t wait to party with you!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

They added, “Each challenge you complete will unlock a slice of the birthday cosmetic set. Share your squad’s best birthday cake dance party with #Fortnite1st on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.”

Deal 1,000 damage to opponents to unlock the Fortnite Birthday! Emoticon

Dance at different birthday cakes to unlock the Happy Birthday! Spray

Play 14 matches to unlock 5,000 XP.

Complete all 3 challenges to earn the Birthday Cake Back Bling

Complete the Fortnite Birthday questline in Save the World and earn the Birthday Brigade Ramirez Hero! Earn tickets to spend on Birthday Llamas which can contain Heroes and weapons from every event this year (not including quest rewards).

“Jump in-game and join the celebration on July 24. Happy 1 year everyone!”

It’s been a wild year for the team over at Epic Games. When the free-to-play Battle Royale mode was first announced, the studio was attacked visciously by PUBG fans, while at the same time receiving a lawsuit from the team behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds themselves. As time went on, however, it was obvious that the only thing these two games had in common was the genre of Battle Royale.

Since then, Epic has more than proven that their Battle Royale experience doesn’t shine within realism, but in the spirit of having good natured fun. With constant Limited Time Modes, weekly challenges, and a steady stream of new content, it’s been a successful year thus far for both their Save the World and their Battle Royale modes.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Happy birthday!