Fortnite’s Boogiedown Contest Ends Tonight, Last Chance to Submit Dances

Today is Fortnite players’ last chance to submit their dance for the Boogiedown contest that turns one lucky contestant’s dance into an in-game emote.

Epic Game’s Boogiedown contest was announced towards the end of March and tasked players with submitting their best dance moves. While the top prize of having a dance submission turned into an emote along with a Boogie Bomb Model and 10,000 V-Bucks will only be given to one person, there are still many more V-Bucks to be distributed for nearly 100 more players.

The full list of potential prizes can be found here along with the official rules for submitting your best dances. Epic Games will be judging the submissions by a couple of different categories including fun, positivity, and originality, but since the contest has been going since it was announced on March 30, the submission period is now coming to a close. Fortnite‘s Twitter account reminded players that today’s the last day to submit dances, so if you haven’t pitched an idea for a new emote yet, your window of opportunity is about to close.

The #boogiedown contest ends tonight at 11:59pm Eastern Time. Judging begins shortly after and winners are announced next week! pic.twitter.com/l7hVIP7IMt — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 10, 2018

Epic Games should be announcing the winners next week as the tweet said, so those who submitted dances should be hearing how their moves stacked up against the competition fairly soon. It’ll likely take a while longer to get the dance turned into an emote through, but some lucky player will have their moves immortalized in Fortnite once it’s been created.

Those who have been chosen as winners won’t have forever to claim their prizes though, so if you’re one of the lucky ones, you’ll have to accept your prize when contacted by Epic Games. The official rules gave an idea of when those messages would be coming through, so look for the communications in the next week or two.

“Selected Contestants will be notified via the same platform through which they submitted their Qualified Submission (i.e., Twitter, Facebook or Instagram message) on or about April 22, 2018 and will be required to respond (as directed) to the notification within seventy-two (72) hours of attempted notification,” the rules read. “The failure to respond timely to the notification may result in forfeiture of the Prizes; and, in such case, Sponsor may choose the next highest scoring entry from among the remaining eligible entries.”

Submissions for the contest close tonight, so send in your best moves while you still have time.