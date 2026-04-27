Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Makes Up For Ubisoft’s Most Disappointing Failure

Ubisoft officially unveiling Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced was perhaps the least shocking thing that has happened in 2026. Everyone saw the announcement coming a mile away, thanks to endless leaks and rumors, rather pointedly illustrating that a remake of the iconic pirate adventure was on its way. Of course, what is surprising is just how good it looks, especially considering Ubisoft’s recent track record of remakes hasn’t been particularly impressive, with the significantly disappointing now-cancelled Prince of Persia remake severely letting down long-time fans when it was first announced.

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Perhaps it is unsurprising to some that a remake of a title that many widely consider to be the very best Assassin’s Creed game has ended up looking rather impressive, but I, for one, am rather pleased that Ubisoft appears to have knocked it out of the proverbial park. However, more importantly, it has felt like a full circle moment for the studio, especially after its most disappointing failure tore to shreds its once spotty yet occasionally positive reputation. That failure, of course, was the allegedly AAAA game, Skull and Bones, an open-world live service pirate title intended on replicating the success of Black Flag but falling short by every metric. Resynced offers Ubisoft an opportunity to right that wrong and, more importantly, gives the team directly responsible for Skull and Bones a second chance.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Is Everything Skull And Bones Wanted To Be

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced’s numerous crucial changes and additional features are set to transform it into both the game it never could have been 13-years ago and the definitive pirate simulator fans of the niche genre have been hoping for. It is the tour de force Ubisoft needs after a slew of major cancellations and a restructuring of its creative and business practices have fundamentally ruined its public perception. Ubisoft’s recent output hasn’t been the strongest, regardless of these aforementioned controversies, so a Black Flag remake that genuinely addresses the biggest criticisms is an easy win, although not one created without effort.

More importantly, as prefaced earlier, Black Flag Resynced’s numerous changes ostensibly turn it into the game that Skull and Bones promised to be when it was announced all the way back in 2017, the game Skull and Bones’ ridiculous delays should have enabled it to be. The best aspects of Ubisoft’s failed live service title have made their way into Black Flag Resynced, namely the improved sailing and naval combat, while the foundations of the 2013 Assassin’s Creed masterpiece are elevated by the innovations game development has benefited from over the past 13 years.

It is a shame that Ubisoft’s desperate attempts at reshaping the core Black Flag experience into a microtransaction-filled live service experience didn’t turn out the way it had hoped to be, or that only a microcosm of its entire legacy will have any worth, and that worth is being used to improve the game it once aspired to surpass. We’d all have liked Skull and Bones to have succeeded and ostensibly been the multiplayer counterpart to the new and improved Black Flag experience. Alas, that will never be the case, as Ubisoft has failed to save Skull and Bones from fading entirely into obscurity.

Fortunately, there is a silver lining of sorts. The developer who delivered Skull and Bones, Ubisoft Singapore, is working on Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced in some capacity. Sure, it isn’t the sole studio developing the game and is just a small part of a much wider conglomerate of developers, but its involvement is nevertheless a bittersweet full-circle moment. I’m certain it’s bringing its experience in developing legitimately thrilling naval combat to Black Flag Resynced, and the remake will be all the better for it. However, that aside, one concern I have is that Ubisoft will learn the wrong lesson from restoring its reputation through a remake.

Ubisoft Shouldn’t Rely On Its Past Successes To Save It

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

It is possible, and potentially likely, that Ubisoft could end up believing that Black Flag Resynced’s success and the redemption arc accompanying its release are replicable. However, while certainly possible, I’d argue that the instant popularity and positive reception toward Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced stems from the original game’s status as one of the best-selling games in the series. Black Flag was released at the height of the series’ popularity before the switch to next-gen saw it become a series of rushed releases dominated by technical problems. Prior to Origin’s rebooting of many of the series’ core gameplay mechanics, Black Flag resembled the pinnacle of what Assassin’s Creed could offer, and, thus, it is more fondly remembered.

Perhaps more Assassin’s Creed remakes could perform well and may end up being enough to restore the public’s faith in Ubisoft as a publisher and developer. However, I’m somewhat doubtful. What Ubisoft needs now, more than ever, are original, creatively driven releases that tap into the innovation it is best-known for and so often buries under bloat and outdated gameplay conventions. It does appear as if, at least from a PR standpoint, this is what Ubisoft is pushing for. It reportedly has approached the previously defunct team behind the critically acclaimed Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown to see what ideas it has for future releases, which is certainly a promising prospect, and a lot of the aforementioned cancellations were of projects seemingly doomed from the start.

I have hope that Ubisoft can learn from its mistakes. Sure, Skull and Bones was an enormous disappointment, but it stemmed from outdated perceptions that the live service genre was an endless revenue stream just begging to be exploited and suffered from a tumultous development cycle that should have been stopped long before Ubisoft announced the second and third delays. If the publisher can abandon these archaic development philosophies and push for unique visions per project rather than a bland, ubiquitous approach that affects each series, then I suspect we’re likely to get a lot more games that are as good as Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced appears to be by default.

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