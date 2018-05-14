Rumor: A Fortnite/Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Crossover May Be Happening

We already know that with its high level of popularity, Fortnite has become an ideal crossover partner — just ask Marvel about when it added Thanos from Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War to the game. But what if that’s just the beginning and we could see some kind of huge team-up with Epic Games and another franchise?

That’s exactly what Dexerto seems to be suggesting. Based upon an image from last week’s shop update, it appears that some kind of crossover with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 might be in the cards. That’s not completely confirmed just yet, but the proof is in the picture itself.

Last week we reported on said shop update for the game that gave you the ability to suit up your character with a Chromium Outfit, giving your character an android-style appearance. This was great in itself but Dexerto took a closer look at one of the dog tags on this outfit and noticed something interesting.

As you can see on the dogtag, there appears to be an image in orange and black with four marks on it, resembling the logo that’s being used for Black Ops 4. You can see the two images stacked up below.

Now this could just be Epic Games having fun with customization and poking fun at Activision’s decision to go with “IIII” instead of “IV” for the Black Ops logo. But what if this could lead to something more — like, say, Epic Games actually teaming up for the rumored Battle Royale component for Black Ops 4?

Having an experienced team like Epic take part in this portion of the game would be a neat move since the developer has pretty much nailed down the formula to perfection in Fortnite.

Activision hasn’t said a word, nor has Epic. So this could just be circumstantial at best or maybe a design choice by one of the programmers. We still can’t help but ask though, “What if?” After all, the big Black Ops 4 reveal takes place this Thursday and it’s during this time that we’ll likely get a better look at what Battle Royale is all about — and more importantly, who’s behind it.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 arrives on those platforms on October 12.