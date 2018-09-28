‘Fortnite’ Camo Pet Actually Changes Color Based on Your Equipment

Fortnite Season 6 was the gift that finally gave us pets in the world of Battle Royale but it seems one of the animal companions offers much more than just friendship; he offers style! The class of the pet is appropriately called “Camo”, and he actually changes color based on the equipment players pick up.

You can see the adorable little guy in action with the clip below courtesy of Reddit:

Videos by ComicBook.com

It makes sense, given the nature of the animal itself, but it is a nifty detail added in by Epic Games.

“Always have a friend watching your back when you drop in. Pets are now available in-game,” boasts Epic Games about their new season. The addition of furry companions has been something speculated about for some time. It seems that Epic Games listened — as the company is known to do — and now players never have to venture alone in their quest for that delectable Victory Royale!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices! What do you think about the latest addition to the online game? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.