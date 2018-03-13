Fortnite Celebrations Are Becoming Incredibly Popular With Sports Stars

Fortnite has become quite a player sensation over the past few months, but its popularity is starting to cross over into other arenas – and no, we don’t just mean mobile.

A new report by SB Nation indicates that a number of sports superstars are using Fortnite celebrations in real life – and it leaves a surreal effect for those who watch it, because…well, you just don’t expect Fortnite celebrations to come up in a sports match.

First up is this clip from a soccer game, in which the pick axe celebration is fairly easy to see after a goal. One player gets on the ground while another performs the swinging motion of the pick axe. It’s…amazing.

But then we get another soccer match, in which more players get into the action. It looks like the pick axe celebration returns, but multiple players actually gets involved in what appears to be gathering resources – a fairly popular activity in the world of Fortnite. (By the way, it was a big hit on Instagram when teammate Kai Havertz posted the video there.)

You may have noticed that healing was hinted at within the game, but that doesn’t stop Australian Rugby League player Josh Dugan from showing it off in full force in this video, where you can clearly see him winding up his hands.

Blake Ferguson of the Sydney Roosters repeated the healing motion with a teammate, indicating that they’re both big fans of Fortnite as well.

But Fortnite is also taking over other sports as well. Though we haven’t seen any celebrations in the NFL yet, it has come up quite a bit in discussion, particularly between quarterback Derek Carr and newly signed San Francisco 49er Richard Sherman:

Fortnite DC — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 4, 2018

It is smh. How many wins you got? — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 4, 2018

I got 81 squad wins and 5 Solos — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 4, 2018

@derekcarrqb put the team on my back 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/p24zzHgcuY — Erik Harris (@e_harris_31) March 5, 2018

And last but certainly not least, the NBA has shown a bit of its Fortnite colors, with Lakers guard Josh Hart showing off his specialty Fortnite shoes. Man, now we want a pair.

Will we see even more Fortnite celebrations as time goes on? It certainly looks that way.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and is coming soon to mobile.

