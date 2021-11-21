Fortnite Leak Reveals New Weapon Possibly Coming With Chapter 3

The current expectation — based on leaks and teasers — is that Fortnite Season 8 will transition to Fortnite Chapter 3. For now, this is just speculation, but there is plenty of reason to believe this speculation. That said, and assuming this is true, Chapter 3’s first weapon — a mysterious throwable axe — may have leaked, courtesy of the game’s files and a recent update to the free-to-play game that added these new files that dataminers quickly digged through for anything interesting or pecuilar.

The leak comes the way of prominent Fortnite leaker and dataminer, HypeX, who has no information about the axe other than its model. Now, the fact that there’s no other information on the weapon suggest it’s not close to releasing, which in turn suggests that if Chapter 3 is releasing next month, it won’t add this weapon, at least not at first.

What’s also unclear is how a throwable axe would fit in the current meta unless it dealt out massive amounts of damage. Typically, in games, throwable axes either deal out massive damage or one-hit-kill those that they hit.

Upcoming "Throwable Axe" Item. No other info about it tho, just the model of it! pic.twitter.com/GBVEMPfJ6j — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 17, 2021

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation. While this weapon is indeed in the game’s files, that’s all we have to go on. Most things that find their way into the game’s files are eventually released, but not always. As for Epic Games, it hasn’t commented on this leak and all the speculation it has created. It never comments on leaks, so we don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, be sure to catch up on all things Fortnite by checking out all of our past and extensive coverage of the battle royale game by clicking right here.

