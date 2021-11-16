New Fortnite Leak Hints at Spider-Man Release Window

Over the last month or so, rumors have been circulating about Spider-Man coming to Fortnite. Prominent Fortnite leaker @HYPEX even pointed to the possibility of web-slinging mechanics coming to the game. Now, @FNBRintel has dropped a new hint about the character’s appearance, claiming that it will be coming “extremely soon,” but not as part of the current chapter, but instead as part of the next one. That would tie-in nicely with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get official word from Epic Games!

The Tweet from @FNBRintel can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

CONFIRMED: Spider-Man will be coming to the game EXTREMELY soon based on some information I have recently received from a reliable source. Expect it not to release this season it will be next season!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/NxCmo1pEgu — FNBRintel (@FNBRintel) November 11, 2021

Spider-Man is arguably Marvel’s most iconic character, but he’s also one of the company’s few major heroes that hasn’t appeared in Fortnite yet. Heroes like Iron Man, Storm, and Captain America have all appeared, and Venom has even received two skins: one based on his appearance in the comics and another on his movie look. With Spider-Man: No Way Home set to release on December 17th, it seems like the perfect time for the wall-crawler to finally make an appearance.

Of course, one of the biggest rumors surrounding No Way Home is that former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will reprise their roles. Garfield has long denied he’ll be in No Way Home, but if those actors do appear in the film, it will be interesting to see whether or not their specific Spider-Man costumes will also be offered in Fortnite. It certainly seems like Epic Games would be leaving money on the table if it didn’t offer designs based on the three live-action Spider-Men, but since we’re dealing with rumors on top of rumors, we’ll just have to see what pans out!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see Spider-Man appear in Fortnite? Do you think we’ll get multiple Spider-Man skins in the movie? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!