Fortnite May Soon Add Controversial Gameplay Mechanic

For months, through leaks, Fortnite players on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and mobile devices have been hearing about a new gameplay mechanic and it’s been causing quite the controversey in the process, as it’s a fairly major addition that could considerably alter the current meta of the game. Fast-forward, and now these leaks have seemingly been confirmed by some new promotional material for the game from Epic Games itself.

More specifically, the new image below not only teases a new place-of-interest, presumably coming to the game with the next season, but that sliding is being added to the game. The image doesn’t confirrm this is what is happening, but one of the characters is sliding, which is unusual for the game’s marketing material, and it’s unusual because sliding ins’t in the game.

Below, you can check out the aforementioned image for yourself, courtesy of Epic Games and Fortnite insider, leaker, and content creator, HypeX:

SLIDING MECHANIC & NEW POI TEASERS 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/lVsUm3qA5n — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 16, 2021

For now, take everything here for what it is, which is to say, remember this is all speculation. While it’s reasonable speculation, it doesn’t change the fact that everything here is unofficial. Meanwhile, if the speculation and the conclusions drawn are accurate — which they likely are, as they are bolstered by dataming leaks — they are also subject to change.

Fortnite is available via the Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and the Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the popular and free-to-play battle royale game — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here.

