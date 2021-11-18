Fortnite Leak Teases Crossover With The Matrix

Prior to the release of The Matrix Resurrections in the coming month, a new leak has indicated that the popular film franchise will soon be crossing over with the beloved battle royale game Fortnite. While the specifics of this collaboration have yet to be divulged in their entirety, it seems very likely that the characters Neo and Trinity from the Matrix films will be coming to Fortnite as a pair of new character skins.

According to a user by the name of HYPEX, who has been a very reliable source of information when it comes to Fortnite in the past, the game will soon see the addition of these new items associated with The Matrix in the coming month. HYPEX notes that the crossover will specifically be happening in the second half of December, which makes sense given that The Matrix Resurrections happens to launch on December 22nd. And while we don’t yet know the full slate of what will be included in this bundle, skins based on Neo and Trinity are said to be the main offerings that will be available for purchase in the Item Shop.

https://twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1461395422912647168

It’s worth noting that if true, this will be quite a busy month for Fortnite. Previous leaks have also hinted at a new skin associated with Spider-Man in December as well to line up with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. This combined with the fact that Epic Games will also be adding a Boba Fett skin and will also be soft-relaunching the game in early December with Fortnite Chapter 3 tells us that it’s going to be a very busy month for the shooter. So if you’re a Fortnite player yourself, you definitely have a lot to look forward to in the near future.

What do you think about Fortnite and The Matrix Resurrections crossing over with one another in this manner? Is it practically to be expected given how popular Fortnite has become in recent years? Let me know your own reaction either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.