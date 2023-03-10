Fortnite Season 2 Trailer Teases Major New Map Changes and Much More

A new trailer for the second season of Fortnite chapter 4 seems to suggest huge changes are coming to the game. Fortnite is one of the biggest games out there and is almost always shaking things up. The game started as a pretty decent tower defense game that got virtually no love, but Epic Games smartly decided to pivot everything to a free-to-play battle royale game. Since then, it has basically become a virtual toy box where characters from Marvel, Star Wars, DC, and many other major entertainment empires can all battle each other within the confines of the Fortnite mechanics. Epic Games has leveraged its success to also create absurd, large scale events that dramatically alter the game as we know it and ultimately make gaming history time and time again.

Now, as we prepare for season 2 of Fortnite chapter 4, many are wondering where Epic Games will take things next. To get players hyped up, Epic Games has released a short cinematic that offers a tease of what to expect from the new season. For starters, it looks like there will be sky rails for players to ride on almost like BioShock Infinite or Sunset Overdrive and, provided this isn't just for the trailer, it also looks like we're getting a big new city that's inspired by things like animes set in the far future. The general theme of this season seems to be heavily influenced by anime and we even get a character doing a cheeky little Akira slide toward the end of the trailer. Only time will tell how this all factors in in-game, but so far, it looks extremely cool.

Various leaks suggest we will also be getting a Star Wars event at some point this season. It's unclear when it will be or how big it will be, but it appears that we will be getting Force powers. It seems likely this would align with May the 4th, as usual, but it remains to be seen as Epic has not officially announced anything.

