Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Start Time and What to Expect

Fortnite is preparing to usher in another new season this week with the start of Chapter 4 Season 2 on the horizon, a season that's already expected to bring about plenty of new original and licensed skins among other gameplay features and narrative developments. The end of Chapter 4 Season 1 has been a bit of a tricky one, however, with players unsure of when, exactly, the new season would get started and whether there'd be any downtime or not.

Though this season's specifics aren't quite as straightforward as some of the others we've seen in the past, it's easy enough to know what's happening and when. The full range of features and surprises won't be known until the season is in full swing, but until then, here's what we know about when Chapter 4 Season 2 starts and what to expect from it:

When Does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Start?

Chapter 4 Season 1 has technically already come to an end since that season was scheduled to be finished on March 8th, though the game is of course still playable right now. That won't be true in a couple of hours, however, because downtime for the new season (called "Fortnite Mega) will begin at 2 a.m. ET. Matchmaking will be totally disabled then while the update is applied.

Epic Games did caution that this update will be larger than normal, so the downtime may be lengthier, too. No set time has been given for when the game will be back online, but expect it to be in the wee hours of the morning. That timing will likely do little to stop anyone who's adamant about seeing what the new season holds, but thanks to insiders and leaks, we actually already know a bit about what's coming.

To clarify any confusion, we plan to go into downtime for #FortniteMEGA Chapter 4 Season 2 on March 10 @ 2 AM ET. https://t.co/dzBH1f7h9n pic.twitter.com/TSCockJeDe — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 7, 2023

What to Expect from Chapter 4 Season 2

Leaks have carried a lot of weight so far when it comes to Chapter 4 Season 2 expectations. So far, it's been said that we'll get another Star Wars crossover in this next season. Some battle pass skins have also leaked, and in line with the release of Resident Evil 4, it's expected that we'll see some skins added from that remake, too. We know for sure that there will be Attack on Titan skins as well. Some original skins have also already been teased on Twitter with more to be revealed later.

Outside of cosmetics, it's been said that a controversial weapon will be making a return next season. More outlandish than that, Fortnite will supposedly implement a first-person mode soon, too.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Trailer

We'll get a much better idea of what this season is going to look like from the Chapter 4 Season 2 trailer. That trailer isn't out yet, but the placeholder above has already been set up for it ahead of time. It'll debut at 10 p.m. ET, so look for it then to see what's new.