Fortnite x Star Wars Leak Reveals Force Powers

It seems like players will be able to wield the Force in Fortnite very soon. Fortnite has evolved quite dramatically since its inception. It started as a very cartoony tower defense game that kind of failed to make any sort of impact. Shortly after, it took the mechanics from that version of the game and applied them to a battle royale game that became absurdly successful. Since then Epic Games has become a massive force to be reckoned with and turned Fortnite into a virtual toy box with the biggest brands from gaming, TV, and film. It has had multiple massive Star Wars crossover events that even directly impacted the story of The Rise of Skywalker and it seems like the next event will be pretty huge too.

With May the 4th on the horizon, leaks for the next Star Wars event are trickling out. According to Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey (via ShiinaBR), players will be able to use Force powers in the next Star Wars event. In previous events, we've been able to use lightsabers, blasters, and even play as iconic Star Wars characters, but it remains to be seen how the Force powers will work. The Force is very... broad in Star Wars lore. It can be used to bring down giant ships, communicate with people, choke people out, and so on. If we had to guess, it'll probably be used to pull objects toward you or push people away. Maybe we'll get lucky and it'll be a bit more inventive than that, but it all has to work well within the confines of Fortnite's PVP setting.

As of right now, we have no idea what the Force will be like in Fortnite. Of course, this is also a leak, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. Even if it is currently planned, it could be removed from the game before the update actually releases. We'll likely find out more about the event in April, assuming it launches to tie in with May the 4th later this spring.

