Fortnite Season 2 Reportedly Bringing Back Controversial Weapon

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is on the horizon and ahead of it going live, various details about it are starting to leak and be reported on by unofficial sources. According to a new report from a reliable Fortnite leaker and insider, those playing the mobile, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game can look forward to a controversial, but popular, weapon being added back. More specifically, it's claimed the Pump Shotgun is returning. In what variants and how tweaked it will be, remains to be seen, as none of this is mentioned in the report.

As for the report, it comes the way of iFireMonkey over on Twitter, a Fortnite leaker and insider with over 1.2 million followers on Twitter. In the past, the source has proven reputable and reliable in the past. Typically, they provide leaks based on datamining efforts of recent files, but this time this appears to be information derived from some type of inside scoop.

The Pump Shotgun could return next season, according to @iFireMonkey! pic.twitter.com/oFps7iYl8y — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 3, 2023

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt as this is nothing more than a leak. In other words, this is not official information. Further, even if this is accurate, say this is the plan from Epic Games, it doesn't mean this plan won't change over time. In fact, things change in game development all the time, and it's especially easy to change plans that haven't been formally announced.

As for Epic Games, it has not commented on this report and the scuttlebutt now surrounding it. Typically, Epic Games has a strict policy of silence when it comes to reports and leaks, so we don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Fortnite is available, for free, via Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the free-to-play and popular battle royale game -- including not just the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation, but the latest official new as well -- click here.