Fortnite Season 2 Battle Pass Skins Leaked

Fortnite season 2's battle pass skins have leaked. Fortnite has been one of the most dominant games of the last several years and it has shown zero signs of slowing down. Even if it somehow became an outright bad game, the player base it has built and the cultural relevance it now has thanks to the countless pop culture crossovers ensures it will probably stay around for many, many years. With that said, it's on Epic Games to still sustain some level of interest in fans and it keeps doing so via seasonal updates. These updates bring in all kinds of new content, weapons, skins, challenges, and more to give players a reason to keep playing the game and rewarding them for their efforts.

A bunch of Fortnite season 2 content has leaked for Chapter 4. The first season is ending later this month, so Epic Games is already starting to prepare the rollout for the new season and dataminers and leakers have already found a lot of the goods. Reputable Fortnite leaker HYPEX shared a bunch of images of new skins that will be available in the upcoming Fortnite season. It's a bunch of new original characters, but they have a very distinct anime-esque style, suggesting that may be the theme of the upcoming season. There have already been a number of leaks and rumors that suggest that's the direction Epic Games is heading in for this season, but it has yet to be officially confirmed.

With only days left in the current Fortnite season, we'll likely hear more about what Epic Games is planning in the coming days. There are also rumors that Fortnite will have yet another Star Wars event fairly soon, which will reportedly allow players to use Force powers in-game. It's unclear when this will happen, but it would make sense to time it around May the 4th or the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at the end of April.

