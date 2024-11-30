Fortnite Chapter 6 Makes Controversial Weapon Change

Epic Games’ Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 will see the return of hitscan weapons, a mechanic heavily discussed among long-time players. The feature debuted in Chapter 1 but was taken from most guns in Chapter 5 making bullet drop a key feature for most weapons. Hitscan is a mechanic that will allow bullets to hit the target in your crosshair pretty much instantly. This change also means that the days of bullet drop guns will be a thing of the past as gamers start to play Battle Royale mode tomorrow.

The official Fortnite account revealed this news on Twitter alongside a picture of a new AR weapon. Whether the game will see a full return of the mechanic beyond the start of Chapter 6 Season 1 is uncertain, but it seems to look like hitscan will be what all Chapter 6 Season 1 weapons operate off of.

Hitscan Weapons Will Return in Fortnite Chapter 6

fortnite is bringing back hitscan weapons in chapter 6 season 1.

Chapter 5 brought controversial changes to the game by changing hitscan weapons to Bullet-drop ones. This mechanic altered the delivery of bullets, as they needed time to travel and the amount of damage would depend on the distance between you and the target. For long-time Fortnite players, this change sparked controversy surrounding the effectiveness on the battlefield.

With hitscan returning in Chapter 6, fans expressed excitement on social media. One fan on X exclaimed, “This was make or break for me, CHAPTER 6 LOOKS FIRE.” Another fan on X called this change the “Biggest W in the history of the game.” It’s no surprise that players are ecstatic about hitscan weapons making their return to the game.

While this change may be positive for some, a few have expressed their disappointment with hitscan coming back. One fan on X said, “Bullet drop was way better bro.” Some players didn’t mind the switch to bullet-drop weapons but noted the bloom effect caused by certain guns.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Launch On December 1

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Will Center On Demon Hunters.

Following the end of the month-long Chapter 2 Remix, which concludes with a Juice WRLD event, Fortnite will launch its newest one on December 1. This season’s main slogan is Demon Hunters with a theme influenced by yokai hunters and Japanese culture. The Chapter will feature a new map, movement mechanics, weapons, and a new Battle Pass. As seen by the banner, Godzilla, Kong, and Baymax will make their way onto this season of Fortnite.

It was rumored the official reveal that Godzilla skin would come to Fortnite in Season 6, as the organization Monarch had been collaborating with other games, such as Rocket League. The game has been an epicenter for company collaborations, as Fortnite has done numerous ones with Disney, which brought a Marvel-themed season. This collaboration continues in the upcoming season with Big Hero 6‘s Baymax joining the season.

