Fortnite’s Upcoming Disney Collaborations Include Upcoming Marvel Season, More Star Wars, Incredibles, & Villains

When you combine the ever-popular battle royale multiplayer game Fortnite with the IPs owned by Disney, it’s hard to call it anything other than a recipe for success. Consistently driving players to the Fortnite island en masse, Disney content is always a highly requested addition to Epic Games‘ battle royale, and at D23 tonight even more exciting collaborations have been announced live on stage, with some of the content due to release only days from now. The full list of announcements from the D23 stage include:

Disney Villains x Fortnite

The Disney Villains x Fortnite collaboration was confirmed for a fall 2024 release, with the teaser image offering a look at the Fortnite versions of three infamous icons – Cruella de Vil, Maleficent, and Captain Hook. The trio joining Fortnite marks a massive occasion for Disney collaborations in Fortnite, as they will be the first Disney Animation characters to join the game.

The Incredibles

Following the announcement of Incredibles 3 on August 9th during D23, characters from the franchise have also been confirmed to join Fortnite this fall, with the teaser image shared onstage showcasing Frozone, as well as Mr. and Elastagirl, Bob and Helen Parr.

Additional Star Wars Content

https://x.com/starwars/status/1822486927096062008

After a successful May the Fourth collaboration earlier this year, Star Wars is returning to Fortnite with additional content on August 12th. This time, The Mandalorian corner of the galaxy far, far away will see additional skins available in Fortnite, with Moff Gideon and IG-11, alongside a Grogu Back Bling, arriving next week. A teaser video was shared for the new Star Wars content, which can be seen linked above.

Marvel Collaboration for Chapter 5 Season 4

In addition to showcasing the downright awesome season trailer for Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 5 Season 4 – Absolute Doom, which is set to arrive in the game August 16th, the trailer’s description offers plenty of additional information for the upcoming Marvel content:

“Become the heroes first on the scene to defend against Marvel’s Doctor Doom and his forces or take up the mantle of villainy and join the reign of Doom. Luckily, there’s some brand new heavy munitions to take on a worthy adversary. Go head-to-head with new items like Dual Micro SMGs, Captain America’s Shield, or War Machine’s Arsenal.A great battle starts with a great look. Get the Absolute Doom Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks and unlock rewards by earning XP across Fortnite Battle Royale, creator-made islands, LEGO® Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival. Earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks by leveling up your, as well as unlocking these super Outfits:

Gwenpool (unlocked right away!)

War Machine

Peelverine

Emma Frost

Captain Jonesy

Mysterio

Shuri

And the iron-fisted Doctor himself! Doom’s Outfit will be available via Battle Pass Quests in September!”



The on-stage presentation also confirmed that the members of the Fantastic Four will be present in the Absolute Doom season of Fortnite, appropriately facing-off against one of their most consistent enemies.