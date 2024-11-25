Fortnite Chapter 6 Battle Pass Leaks (And It’s Awesome)

Ahead of Fortnite Chapter 6 launching in under a week, the season’s new Battle Pass has now appeared online. For the most part, developer Epic Games has been completely silent about what Chapter 6 of Fortnite will have in store. Instead, it has continued to focus on the conclusion of Chapter 2 Remix, which will culminate in a Juice WRLD event in the coming days. In advance of Epic share more info about what Chapter 6 Season 1 of Fortnite in an official capacity, though, we now know what rewards will be seen in its Battle Pass.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shared initially by @ResetzFtw on X, a first look at the key art from Fortnite Chapter 6 was unveiled. The art indicates that Chapter 6 will be inspired by Japanese culture and features many original skins that are inspired by samurai and ninjas. The biggest part of this leak, though, confirms that Chapter 6 will feature crossovers with Godzilla and Disney’s Big Hero 6. The former collab is one that has been heavily rumored online in recent days, while the latter will result in a skin for the character Baymax appearing in Fortnite.

You can get a look at this leaked art from Fortnite Chapter 6 for yourself right here:

FORTNITE CHAPTER 6 BATTLE PASS LEAKED — Shiina (@shiinabr.bsky.social) 2024-11-25T18:03:38.455Z

Now that this artwork for Fortnite Chapter 6 is beginning to make the rounds, it could prompt Epic Games to finally begin talking about the season more openly. Going off of Epic’s history with Chapter shifts in Fortnite, though, we likely won’t see more of what C6S1 will have in store until closer to its start date. At that time, Epic will push live a new trailer for the next Fortnite season and will show off the changes that have been made to the Island in addition to the skins in its Battle Pass.

As for the start of Fortnite Chapter 6, it should begin this coming weekend on Sunday, December 1st. The day prior on November 30th, Chapter 2 Remix will be having its aforementioned Juice WRLD event to close out Chapter 5 of the game. Once this happens, Fortnite should then have a long period of downtime and will return at some point the next day with its next major phase of content.