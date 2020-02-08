This Fortnite Concept Will Make Players Wish for a Character Creator Feature

Fortnite has a ton of different character skins to pick from, but what if there was a feature that allowed players to create their own characters from scratch? That’s exactly the concept that one player set out to explore by putting together a video that showed a character creator concept. This feature would have players starting with either a male or female base and then applying different cosmetics and customizations to it including various pieces of clothing, augmented limbs, and hair colors among other options.

The Fortnite player and Redditor who goes by THIP123 submitted the character creator concept to the game’s most active subreddit to show what such a feature might look like. It shows a new option in the outfit selection screen that tasks players with building their own character.

A demonstration of the feature can be seen below in the player’s video where they start from the beginning and build a character. The end result is a player with blue pants and hair, steel grey arms, and aviators. Other options they could’ve picked included face types, hats, and more.

But if there were a character creation feature, there’d be some pretty apparent problems both for Epic Games and for players who have rare skins they’d rather not see everybody have. Players could create lookalikes to recreate popular skins as closely as possible without ever having to pay for them. That means Epic Games would lose out on sale and the people who own the real skins would lose out on their exclusivity.

The player who created the concept thought ahead on this problem by setting some boundaries on the character creator. The customization options you can pick from are only available if you own the original skins the parts belong to, and there’s a price of 2,000 V-Bucks placed on the character creation option to deter players from flooding the market with tons of different skins.

“The custom skin costs 2000 vbucks as you can see on the beginning of the video,” the creator said in response to another player. “Also remember that the character creator is very limited and you cant create custom designs. The last thing is that you can only use parts of skins you already own.”

Assuming the rules were in place, the feature could be a win for everyone. Players have to purchase skins to use their parts and then pay again to build a character, so Epic Games profits. Players would also get to express their creativity by building different characters, and the community would be filled with players passing their blueprints around. It may never happen, but it’s a nice concept regardless.