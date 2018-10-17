Fortnite Cosplay Contest Offers V-Bucks and Gamescom Tickets

Epic Games is holding a Fortnite cosplay contest with the grand prize winners earning a trip to Germany for this year’s Gamescom convention.

Officially called the Fortnite Road to Gamescom Cosplay Contest, Epic Games is asking players to put forward their best cosplays. Four top contestants will be flown out to Cologne, Germany, for Gamescom where they’ll take the stage during Gamescom’s Fortnite Cosplay Contest.

Unlike other Fortnite contests in the past where you submit your best creations and Epic Games judges who the victor will be, the winners will be chosen by the community this time. By submitting your best Fortnite cosplay, you’ll put yourself out there for the community to see and vote on to perhaps send you to Germany.

Dress to impress! Show off your artistic side in the Fortnite Road to Gamescom Cosplay Contest and win a trip to gamescom! Enter now: //t.co/a27nHvm6cW#FortniteCosplay pic.twitter.com/uJLeJywRtZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 13, 2018

“Create a Fortnite-themed cosplay (either Battle Royale or Save The World) and submit it via the option below,” the contest rules explain. “Then, spread the word! The Top 4 Cosplayers — as voted by the community in the gallery — will be invited to participate in the Grand Cosplay Finale live at gamescom in Cologne, Germany on August 25, 2018. These Top 4 winners will receive travel and lodging along with gamescom passes.”

Even if you’re not interested in going to Germany, you can still shoot for earning some V-Bucks as one of the other winners. From fifth to fifteenth place, cosplay contenders will earn 5,000 V-Bucks each, more than enough to let you live out your cosplay dreams in-game with some new outfits.

As for the most important days to keep on your schedule for the contest, Epic Games shared a timeline of events to help with keeping track of deadlines and when the results will be unveiled.

July 13 : Online submission phase and voting in the gallery begin

: Online submission phase and voting in the gallery begin August 03 : Online submissions and voting end

: Online submissions and voting end August 07 : Winners announced

: Winners announced August 22-24 : Daily Cosplay Competition – live event on the Fortnite stage

: Daily Cosplay Competition – live event on the Fortnite stage August 25: Fortnite Cosplay Contest Finale – live event on the Fortnite stage

The Gamescom tickets winners will have their flights, hotels, and tickets paid for as well, so all you’ll have to provide is the best Fortnite cosplay you possibly can. The full rules can be found here, but if you’re just interested in voting, you can look through the community gallery to do so.