New PlayStation Rumor Reveals When First State of Play of 2026 Will Happen

A new PlayStation rumor has given fans an idea of when to expect the first State of Play broadcast for 2026. Typically, PlayStation tends to hold about three State of Play presentations each year. The first happens in the early months of the year, the second then tends to happen in early summer, while the third usually takes place in early fall. And while we still don’t know if this will play out the same way throughout 2026, it sounds like PlayStation is planning to hold true to this pattern to begin the year.

In a new post on social media, video game insider Nate the Hate said that PlayStation’s first State of Play for 2026 is going to take place in February. Although this is a broad window, it rules out a State of Play happening this week to close out January. As for what will be featured in this State of Play, Nate the Hate didn’t provide any further details on what games might be shown off. More news on this front could come about in the days or weeks ahead.

What Should We Expect in This State of Play?

Based on PlayStation’s upcoming lineup for 2026, we can make some pretty educated guesses on what would appear at this new State of Play. For starters, Saros, the next game from Housemarque, is slated to release in April and would likely get shown off once more in advance of its launch. Marvel’s Wolverine is also poised to launch this fall but still doesn’t have an exact release date, which means it could receive new info during this State of Play as well. As for other major PlayStation exclusives, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls would also make sense to get a launch date during this event since it’s releasing this year.

As for third-party games, PlayStation could choose to spotlight titles like Resident Evil Requiem, Phantom Blade Zero, Pragmata, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword ahead of their upcoming releases. There will also undoubtedly be some surprises in store at this State of Play, too, which means that it’s impossible to fully predict what will appear during the showcase. Whenever we have more official word from PlayStation on this State of Play, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.

