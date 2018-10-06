‘Fortnite’ Creator Support Program Revealed

Fortnite continues to take the world by storm by smashing records left and right. This has also given streamers an incredible opportunity to jumpstart their own careers in gaming with Ninja as a perfect example. Now the team over at Epic Games wants to make it a little easier for content creators both as those that create and those that wish to support their favourite streamers.

Epic Games began their latest blog post by saying, “The past year has seen an incredible amount of Creator content on YouTube, Twitch, and other platforms, celebrating the world of Fortnite. To show support for all of the Creators out there, we’re excited to announce the Support-A-Creator Event!”

During this event, players of the popular battle royale game will be prompted to spend those V-bucks – the game’s currency – and those V-bucks spent actually goes to help support those creators in question.

The event will go live next week and will run all the way through until December 31st. But how does one support their favourite creators and how do creators get their name on that list? The dev team explained:

“Once the event starts, go to the Item Shop in Battle Royale or the Loot tab in Save the World and select “Support a Creator”. Enter the Epic tag of your Creator in the dialogue box. As long as they are your selected Creator, they’ll continue to share in your spent V-Bucks for the duration of the event. This applies to free V-Bucks that you’ve earned (from gameplay, events, or contests) as well as any V-Bucks you’ve purchased.

“You can change the Creator you support at any time. Your support for a Creator lasts 14 days. After that, you can reselect your Creator or choose a new one.”

As for creators that want to be a part of this event and nab some support while it is being offered, “Creators are video makers, streamers, storytellers, artists, cosplayers, musicians, and community builders. All Creators are welcome to apply! We are looking for communities large and small that make Fortnite content. If you’re a Creator and would like to review the criteria, visit the Support-A-Creator event page here.”

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.