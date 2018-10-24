‘Fortnite’ Fans React to Floating Cube’s Explosion In Fortnitemares

The Halloween event in Fortnite is now live and Fortnitemares promises zombie foes, new challenges, and some epic awards for those that are willing to jump back into the Battle Royale battlefield. In the video above, fans can see that mysterious cube that has been haunting the map for quite some time now finally explode and wreck havok in the world of Fortnite. The best part? Players can’t seem to be getting enough of it!

DAMMMMMNNNNNN I’M SO HYPED FOR THIS BROOO!!!!! 👌 👌 👌 😅 😅 😅 😅 🤣 🤣 😎 😎 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 💯 💯 💯 😆 😆 😆 🤣 🤣 🤣 😎 😎 😎 🔥 🔥 🔥 — 🌊 (@hydroyuzu) October 24, 2018

I thought Kevin was our friend #Fortnitemares @FortniteGame — Matt Richardson (@OpticalWizards) October 24, 2018

From betrayal, to awe, it’s definitely a hilarious time to be a Fortnite fan. Interested in getting in on the fun? Here’s what you need to know about the challenges:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Destroy Cube Monsters

Deal damage with Assault Rifles or Pistols to Cube Monsters

Visit a Corrupted Area in different matches

Dance at different Gargoyles

“During Fortnitemares, you’ll face off against Cube Monsters in a whole new way of playing Battle Royale,” boasts the latest blog from Epic Games. “There are new weapons to fight back against these creepy creatures, like the Six Shooter and Fiend Hunter Crossbow. Take out the Cube Fiends and Fragments to pick up loot, and survive against enemy players.”

The studio added, They added, “Make sure you’re lookin’ good while the darkness descends and pick up the new Deadfire Outfit. This new type of reactive outfit features in-match progression, giving you a way to show off your skills in style. The outfit will progress through 2 styles based on the damage you deal enemies (players and AI) and how long you last in a match. Deadfire also comes with the Shackled Stone Back Bling and you can pick up his matching Dark Shard pickaxe in the store, both of these are reactive cosmetics.”

Complete all the challenges as they rotate into the game and unlock a sweet Dark Engine Glider when the event ends! Fortnite is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Switch, and mobile devices.