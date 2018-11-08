‘Fortnite’ Surpasses 8.3 Million Concurrent Player Milestone

We already knew that Fortnite was a forced to be reckoned with when the online game launched its free-to-play Battle Royale mode and became a billion dollar title within the year. Still, the latest report of over 8.3 million concurrent players is not only impressive, but hard to believe!

The mega-popular online game has finally launched in South Korea, making the title’s reach even further than it has been since before now. With new challenges, their engaging Fortnitemares event, and TwitchCon having just recently passed, the number of active players in the game’s servers has hit a new all-time high, which is impressive when citing how many people are alive on the planet at this very moment.

Epic Games’ Sung Chul Park, who heads the Korean division, recently confirmed the news in a new interview. 8.3 million. 8.3 million players right now, despite all of the social media commenters repeatedly stating that “Fortnite is dead.”

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. This accessibility, paired with the Battle Royale mode being free to play, is a huge reason behind the continued success and the studio is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

For more about the free-to-play online title and what it has to offer:

“Fortnite Battle Royale is the completely free 100-player PvP mode in Fortnite. One giant map. A battle bus. Fortnite building skills and destructible environments combined with intense PvP combat. The last one standing wins. Download now for FREE and jump into the action.”

In other Fortnite news, the week 7 challenges are now live. Searching ammo boxes is easy – they are everywhere. Focus on those headshot skills, hit up some trees, and take out three people in Pleasant Park and you've already knocked out a good portion of the challenges right there in one match!