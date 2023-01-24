Fortnite Releases New Dead Space Skin Pack

Fortnite has released a brand new skin pack for Dead Space. Fortnite has become a very fascinating game to watch and experience over the last few years. It went from a tower defense game of sorts to a battle royale that took over the world and changed the online gaming landscape as we knew it for years to come. It is more than a game at this point, it's a live experience with concerts, massive events, and more. It's even comparable to a virtual toy box with all of these various IPs being blended together into one game. Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Dune, Halo, God of War, it's a massive mish-mash and it has worked out incredibly well thus far.

The latest franchise to join Fortnite is a bit more hardcore than the other aforementioned ones. Dead Space is making its Fortnite debut ahead of the imminent release of the first game's remake, which releases later this week. The Dead Space x Fortnite DLC leaked some time ago, but now it's confirmed and you can purchase it right now. The Strange Transmissions Quest Pack retails for $11.99 and includes a skin of Dead Space protagonist Isaac Clarke, a Plasma Cutter pickaxe, RIG Back Bling, USG Ishimura Back Bling, and new quests that can earn you up to 1,500 V-Bucks. It's a pretty good deal as you're getting both a pretty sick skin and the ability to earn some extra in-game currency which you can then use to buy other skins, if you so choose.

"Make us whole again Isaac..."



Grab the Strange Transmissions Quest Pack now which includes:

-Isaac Clarke Outfit 🚀

-Two Back Blings and a Pickaxe ⛏️

-Quests to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks 🎉



Given Fortnite appeals to all-ages and has such a vast reach, it is a bit surprising to see something like Dead Space so prominently featured. It's a gory, terrifying sci-fi horror game and although it's a beloved and very successful franchise, it is a lot more niche than some of the other franchises in the game. Nevertheless, we're never gonna complain about more Isaac Clarke representation.

What do you think of the Dead Space DLC in Fortnite? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.