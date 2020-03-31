Fortnite: New Deadpool Skin Variant, Weapon, Drops, and More Leaked

The latest patch, v12.30, is here for Fortnite, and while traditional patch notes seem to be a thing of the past for Epic Games, that hasn’t stopped prolific dataminers from digging into the game’s files to see what’s possibly coming next. Given that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 has been all about Deadpool, it shouldn’t surprise anyone to learn that even more Deadpool items, skin variants, and so on have been found this week.

More specifically, it seems like this week’s Deadpool challenge will revolve around him taking over the map’s yacht, which will apparently be fully kitted out in Deadpool paraphernalia. Additionally, folks have found a new style variant for the character’s expected skin, a new Deadpool-styled set of pistols, and more. There’s quite a bit of Deadpool coming to the video game in the near future, it would seem. As is typical for these challenges, expect to see some sort of official confirmation of some of this in the coming days.

Downtime for v12.30 has ended! And UPtime has started… pic.twitter.com/iW87dQ3XPE — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 31, 2020

Now, there’s technically no official timeline when this stuff might be added. Stuff like this that is mined from the game’s data doesn’t exactly include timestamps for when it will be available in the live game. That said, the fact that it’s appeared as part of the v12.30 update likely means “sooner” rather than “later,” with some of these almost certainly being part of this week’s Deadpool-related challenge.

What do you think of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 so far? Are you down with the heavy Deadpool focus? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to check out everything Deadpool that people have found in the files! Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is now available within the video game. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

Deadpool variant option

Deadpool Style Ingame: pic.twitter.com/16q7i9NKdj — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) March 31, 2020

“Deadpool Unmasked”

Deadpool’s Hand Cannons

Deadpool Dual Pistols stats btw: pic.twitter.com/XUNzTZtvcj — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) March 31, 2020

Deadpool is seemingly taking over the yacht!

Seems like DeadPool will take over the ”Yacht”! pic.twitter.com/OzDI14xVcl — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) March 31, 2020

Some more Deadpool/Yacht files pic.twitter.com/7bjXvN7C14 — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) March 31, 2020

Okay, yea, deff the Yacht pic.twitter.com/7tUnLsyTQe — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) March 31, 2020

The Deadpool Yacht! pic.twitter.com/2EjQ53gifw — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) March 31, 2020

Visit Deadpool’s Yacht

Neat, this is how you get the musicpack: pic.twitter.com/DplTGbL016 — Lucas7yoshi (@Lucas7yoshi) March 31, 2020

Deadpool drop/Battle Bus

Deadpool drops design, and there’s also a battlebus! pic.twitter.com/OYxzFx31Mo — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) March 31, 2020