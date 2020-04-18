Fortnite: Every Deadpool and X-Force Skin and How to Get Them

Fortnite players waited weeks to get their Deadpool skin after the Marvel hero first made an appearance in the game as part of the season’s Battle Pass, and after the skin was finally released, many more followed shortly after. The door was opened to several new skins offered as a mix of cosmetics available through the Battle Pass challenges and others which could be purchased with V-Bucks, some of them totally new with others putting unique spins on existing skins. Like other Fortnite skins though, the skins are only going to be available for a limited time before they’re unobtainable from the Item Shop or from challenges.

Fortunately for Fortnite players who’ve been trying to look through all the skins and see what’s what, it’s easier to make sense of what’s being offered and how to get it when you can see them all in one place. To help with that, we’ve included a list of all the Deadpool, X-Force, and Deadpool-related skins as well as how players can acquire them.

Check out our guide below to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the skins while they’re here, and if you want to see them in-game, we’ve got some gameplay of the latest ones to show off what they look like.

Deadpool

Deadpool’s original skin was the first of the major cosmetics released during the current season of Fortnite and was the product of numerous challenges released every week. These challenges tasked players with finding things hidden throughout the Battle Pass hub while also finding items in-game scattered throughout different points of interest on the map.

To get the Deadpool skin, you’ll have to own the Battle Pass and complete all the challenges that have been introduced throughout the weeks. Hopefully, you’ve been completing those as they were released to make things easier instead of having to do everything at once. If you’re just now starting on them, you’ll have to head to Deadpool’s secret room to access the computer with the challenges. The wait for each new set of challenges was much longer than the time it takes to actually complete them, so the Deadpool skin won’t be hard to obtain even if you’re behind.

Unmasked Deadpool

The week after Deadpool’s skin was released came a new set of challenges which showed players that Epic Games wasn’t done with the Deadpool cosmetics. That much was already evident from those who’d been paying attention to leaks and datamines, but whether Battle Pass owners knew it was coming or not, they soon had another skin to collect.

Deadpool’s Unmasked skin variant can be acquired by completing another set of challenges that involved finding his pool floaty and then dancing on Deadpool’s Yacht in-game. The latter is self-explanatory – just land there and do an emote on the dance floor – and the floaty can be found in the Battle Pass hub. Complete those challenges and you’ll have an Unmasked skin for Deadpool.

X-Force Deadpool

Unmasked X-Force Deadpool

There’s not currently an Unmasked X-Force Deadpool skin in the game, but it looks like that’ll be changing soon. Some of the dataminers that peeked into the files following Fortnite’s latest update have discovered another Unmasked skin that removes the headgear from Deadpool’s X-Force skin.

Since the skin isn’t live yet, there’s no way to unlock it. But when it is live, it’ll probably be connected to more weekly challenges. Complete each of those and players will most likely get the Unmasked skin added to their collections.

Domino

Domino was one of the Marvel characters included in the X-Force set which was released shortly after Deadpool’s main skin was made available. It’s part of the larger set of X-Force skins, but unlike the ones for Deadpool, you’ll have to pay for this one.

To get Domino in Fortnite, you’ll have to offer up 1,500 V-Bucks in the in-game Item Shop. You can also pay a bit more by spending 3,000 V-Bucks to get the skin and the other X-Force cosmetics as a bundle instead.

Psylocke

Next up in the X-Force set is Psylocke, another Epic skin for players to add to their collections. Like the other X-Force skins, you’ll have to pay for it if you want it.

Psylocke costs 1,500 V-Bucks and is also included in the larger X-Force bundle, but this skin and the others will likely only be around for a while longer.

Cable

The last of the X-Force skins is Cable, a character players will probably be the most familiar with from the set outside of Deadpool. The skin’s available now from the Item Shop and can be purchased individually or as part of the bundle.

Just like the others, this skin costs 1,500 V-Bucks. If you’re planning on playing as Cable and maybe another X-Force character, you may as well buy the bundle at this point to essentially get one skin and some extra Backblings for free.

Ravenpool and Cuddlepool

They do say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.



The final Deadpool skins (that we know of so far) aren’t actually for Deadpool or his X-Force friends but are instead twists on existing Fortnite skins. Epic Games took both the Cuddle Team Leader and Raven skins, each of which were already popular in Fortnite, and turned them into Deadpool-themed cosmetics.

These skins are now called “Cuddlepool” and “Ravenpool,” and you can pick them up from the Item Shop. They’re available for 1,500 V-Bucks each and must be purchased individually with no option for a bundle, so you’ll have to have at least 3,000 V-Bucks on-hand if you want them both.