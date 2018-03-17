Fortnite’s Environment Pop-In Issues Will Be Addressed Soon

Problems that cause Fortnite’s environmental props to pop in suddenly will be addressed, Epic Games says.

The environment pop-in issue was discussed in a recent thread on Reddit where Epic Games replied to a comment from a concerned user who commented on the rate at which bushes and other objects appear suddenly. When the player commented on how frustrating the appearances were, Epic Games said that the feedback was being considered and at fix is in the works.

“We’ve heard your feedback and are working on this for an upcoming build!” Epic Games said in reply to the user’s comment.

While the user was using the PlayStation 4 version of Fortnite as a reference for where the issue occurs, others pointed out that the problem wasn’t limited to just that console. PC players chimed in to echo the PS4 player’s sentiments by saying that it happened on that platform as well, even when players’ PC settings should prevent the problem from occurring. Considering how Fortnite players can utilize a shrub as an in-game item to hide themselves, it’s understandable that getting tricked by a bush that suddenly appeared would be frustrating, let alone how jarring it could be to see a part of the environment show up out of nowhere.

The main topic of the thread addressed a different problem on Epic Games’ end that would address a problem with crash analytics. While the problem didn’t have much of an effect on players, an update did have to be downloaded on the PC platform that didn’t result in any downtime.

Another issue that’s being looked into that was announced by Epic Games around the same time as the pop-in problem was an unlimited guns glitch. This exploit allowed players to continuously add guns and other weapons to their inventory, an exploit that stemmed from the use of the Boogie Bomb grenade item. In response for the issue that’s yet to be fixed, Epic Games announced that the Boogie Bomb item would be temporarily removed from the game to avoid further exploits until a fix could be implemented.

Due to a bug with the Boogie Bomb, we’re going to be temporarily disabling it until we’re able to fix it. We’ll update you once this issue is solved. pic.twitter.com/bH2ZoQc9rd — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2018

A release date for the environmental pop-in issue wasn’t provided aside from Epic Games mentioning that it’ll be included in an upcoming build.

