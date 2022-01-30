Fortnite Leaker Reveals How New Tactical Sprint Feature Will Work

Last year, we relayed word of a controversial feature coming to Fortnite. Fast-forward, now we have more details on this feature and its implementation, and just like the previous time, the information comes the way of prominent Fortnite leaker and insider, HypeX. Taking to Twitter, HypeX gave the Fortnite community an update on tactical sprint, which is still supposedly coming to the game, though there’s still no word when exactly this will happen.

According to HypeX, with Tactical Sprint, your running speed will increase when you activate Tactical Sprint, and it will increase only while going downhill, and this will be a gradual increase. That said, the faster you go, the more your camera will shake, so there will be a balance players will need to strike to get the most out of the feature.

Right now, there’s still no word if there’s going to be any type of limits, whether via uses or duration. That said, because it’s not specified, it’s possible there’s neither.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report. HypeX is a reliable source, but what is here should still be taken with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, if Epic Games provides any type of comment on this leak — which is unlikely — we will be sure to update the story accordingly. And of course, if HypeX or any other reliable Fortnite leaker provides any additional information on the feature, we will let you know every salient detail.

Fortnite is available and playable — for free — via Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on Epic Games’ popular and free-to-play battle royale title — including not just the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation, but the latest official news as well — click here.

