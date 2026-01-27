Nintendo Leak Reveals New GameCube Games Coming to Switch 2

A new leak tied to Nintendo seems to have just revealed a pair of new GameCube games that may be playable on Switch 2 in the future. Since the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 last year, Nintendo has slowly been adding GameCube titles to the platform by way of Nintendo Switch Online. Currently, this has resulted in games like Luigi’s Mansion, Wario World, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, and a handful of others all coming to the platform with the promise that more will continue to arrive in the future. Now, thanks to this leak in question, we may have an idea of what some of these future GameCube games on Switch Online will be.

Recently spotted on Walmart’s official website, the retailer shared an image that featured a variety of games that are accessible through Nintendo Switch Online. Curiously, this image happened to feature both Pikmin 2 and Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, neither of which is currently available on the Nintendo GameCube section of NSO. The implication here is that these two games will be coming to Switch Online in the future and that this promotional material leaked their arrival in advance of an official announcement from Nintendo.

Is This GameCube Leak Legit?

So just how credible is this Nintendo leak? Well, it’s a bit hard to say. Walmart is obviously a pretty legitimate source of information as it works directly with Nintendo to sell its games and other products. In addition, the image that was found on its website seems quite similar to official ones that have come from Nintendo in the past.

Then again, it would be a bit strange for Pikmin 2 and Metroid Prime 2: Echoes to come to Switch Online. Pikmin 2 is actually already available to play on Switch and Switch 2 platforms by way of Pikmin 1+2, which is a remastered collection of the first two entries in the series. Conversely, Metroid Prime 2 has been rumored countless times to be getting a remaster of its own on Switch and Switch 2, which would make its addition to NSO pretty lackluster if a revamped version of the game is on the way.

If these GameCube games are indeed bound for Nintendo Switch Online, we might hear about them officially next week. Recent reports claim that the first major Nintendo Direct of 2026 should be happening at some point next week, potentially on February 5th. If this broadcast does indeed take place, we’ll be sure to bring you all of the biggest news from the event here on ComicBook once it transpires.

