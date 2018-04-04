Fortnite: Epic Games Responds To Shotgun Bug

As with most online games, Fortnite has its fair share of glitches. Though Epic Games has done a phenomenal job at being interactive with their community and generally staying on top of making sure the gameplay experience is a smooth one, that doesn’t mean a few bugs don’t fall through the cracks. Case and point: this very obvious issue that players are having with the shotguns. We’ve previously shared a few instances where this glitch was wildly apparent and it seems that Epic Games has finally been made aware of the nefarous bug following the below clip going viral:

Epic Games has had their hands full this last week. After their latest update (which was huge, by the way) went live, servers immediately crashed and bugs were littered throughout the play experience. Though everything seems mostly back in place, such as the matchmaking errors and queuing up, a few little missteps can still be seen. Regardless on what your theory is … that headshot though, you really can’t get any closer than that. The player was a good sport about it, however, despite being obviously shocked at such a close range fail.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The team behind the popular battle royale experience has notated both on Twitter and Reddit that they are aware of the issue and working on a fix. Given that this weapon has undergone several changes throughout its lifetime, perhaps with all of the feedback and in-game clips they can settle on a functionality that fits what they want and what players want.

In other, much more positive, Fortnite news, the latest content update is here and it brings exploding eggs, vending machines, and much more! You can see the full patch notes right here to see what’s new, but below is a simple highlight of what you can expect:

Vending Machines

Got materials to spare? Spend them at Vending Machines, now found in many locations across the island. Each Vending Machine offers 3 different deals, rarity and items chosen at random.

High Explosives v2 (Battle Royale)

Things are really BOOM-ing in v2 of this explosive mode! Remote Explosives and Guided Missiles added for even more ‘splosions.

Easter Egg Launcher (Save the World)