‘Fortnite’ Fallen Ranger Challenges Now Live

Though Valentine’s Day may officially be over, that doesn’t mean that Fortnite is done celebrating. For those looking to score some epic new limited-time loot, the Fallen Ranger challenges are now live!

As part of the event, there’s the new Fallen Love Ranger skin that can be seen above, that’s a darker spin on the traditional Love Ranger that many Fortnite players are already familiar with. For those that complete all 14 challenges that will come available throughout the course of the event, an award of 2,000 V-Bucks (the in-game currency) will be granted in order to purchase the themed skin pack available – including exclusive Back Bling.

In this case, unlike the Overtime Challenges, it’s simply completing the normal dailies offered in the game. Once the V-Bucks have been deposited, then players can then use them to buy the pack that should be hitting the US here shortly as it’s already been rolling out in other regions.

For those that missed out on what the Overtime Challenges were:

Battle Pass Challenges

Reach Battle Pass Tier 47 Complete 5 Overtime Challenges

Reach Battle Pass Tier 71 Complete 10 Overtime Challenges

Reach Battle Pass Tier 87 Complete 15 Overtime Challenges



Free Challenges

Collect (15) Coins in Featured Creative Islands – 500 XP

Search (7) chests or ammo boxes at a motel or an RV Park – 500 XP

Deal Damage to opponents with Assault Rifles or Pistols – 500 XP

Regain health from a campfire in 3 different matches

Place Top 15 in Duos with a friend (3 times) – Valentine Wrap

The reward for those is a Valentine heart wrap.

As for the game itself, Fortnite is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android devices. Excited to take on a new set of challenges within Season 7? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for more gaming goodness and a little extra Fortnite help!