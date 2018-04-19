Fortnite Fan Recreated ‘The Office’ Using Replay

The Replay feature is still fairly new to the world of Fortnite, having only just gone live with the previous update, but already players have done some pretty creative captures with it. From catching cheaters in action, to gathering close-ups of that mysterious comet, the gaming world is endless it seems with the latest mechanic.

If you’re like us and a huge fan of the hilarious television series ‘The Office’, then this latest creative endeavor will be right up your alley. Fully equipped with the catchy intro music, one player recreated our beloved TV show in the best way possible courtesy of Replay:

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is just a small clip of a much larger montage, which can be seen at the top of the article. It just goes to show how much immersion goes into this game, which is one of the many reasons why Fortnite has seen so much success. The community surrounding the online title is incredibly cohesive, even planning their own version of events in between Epic Games announcements. The popularity has become so widespread that we even went deep into what makes Fortnite such a force to be reckoned with, which you can see here! Feel free to leave your feedback as well on your own theories of why it blew up as largely as it did.

Interested in checking out the neat new Replay feature? Here’s what you need to know:

Replay System Features:

Camera Modes

Third Person Follows and orbits around the selected player. 3 different follow modes: Off, Auto, Lazy.

Drone Follow Drone style camera that always keeps the selected player in frame.

Drone Attach Drone style camera that is loosely attached to the selected player.

Drone Free Drone style camera that is free to fly around the island.

Gameplay This camera shows what the selected player saw during gameplay.



Cinematic Settings

Auto Exposure Exposure

Aperture

Focal Length

Auto Focus Focus Distance



Visualizations

Name Plates

Player Outlines

Replay Region

Damage Effects

And don’t forget to check out the contest going on now for the game and this new feature for a chance to win an epic new PC gaming set up! Details on how to enter here.