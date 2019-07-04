Fortnite 14 Days of Summer Challenge: Launch Fireworks Along the River Bank Guide

To celebrate July 4th, Epic Games has a special new Fortnite challenge involving fireworks for players to complete. And unlike some challenges in the game, this one is pretty straight-forward and doesn’t require the completion of any previous challenges. The challenge is apart of the larger 14 Days of Summer event, which is poised to wrap up in just four days. Anyway, what do Fortnite players have to do? Nothing other than light three different fireworks along the river bank.

The challenge isn’t specifically marked as a 4th of July challenge, but it’s pretty obvious it’s in celebration of America’s day of independence. So, before you head out and watch real fireworks tonight, make sure to bang out this challenge real quick. Here’s what you have to do:

Join a match in a core mode or join a match of Team Rumble Use the map to land near Fireworks Walk up to the Firework and interact with it via a button prompt Watch as it shoots up into the sky Then head to the nearest Firework and do this three times.

That’s it. As I said, it’s pretty straight-forward and shouldn’t require a visual guide, but if that’s what you’re looking for, here’s such a guide, courtesy of TheLlamaSir:

To award your patriotic spirit, Epic Games will give you a special Harvesting Tool dubbed the Low ‘N Slow, making this one of the better challenges to complete during the 14 Days of Summer challenge. It’s a dual-wield harvesting tool, which you will know is pretty rare.

Launch fireworks found along the river bank to unlock the Low n’ Slow pickaxe! pic.twitter.com/vYjdTRCBW6 — Guille-GAG – Fortnite Leaks (@Guille_GAG) July 4, 2019

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Google Stadia port or next-gen ports.

