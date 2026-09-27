New Free Steam Game Is Perfect for Fans of Capcom Series

A new free Steam game is perfect for fans of a particular underserved Capcom series. To this end, the free Steam game has 340 user reviews to date, with a 98% approval rating. This is the result of 335 user reviews rating the game positively, compared to just five negative reviews. Meanwhile, for those on Steam Deck, and thus curious, the free PC game is playable on Steam Deck, but Valve has not listed it as Steam Deck Verified.

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The free Steam game in question is a high school mystery adventure game from developer VTAC Games and publisher Holo Indie called HoloTrials: Case Covered. If the name doesn’t give it away, the game is a blend of Ace Attorney and Danganronpa. And it mimics and blends these series pretty well, at least for a free game. What makes it even more surprising that the game is free is that it’s not particularly short either, with most user reviews clocking in between 5 and 10 hours with the game. Of course, it’s not as polished or as sophisticated as an Ace Attorney or a Danganronpa, but in the case of the former, it’s something. There hasn’t been a proper new Ace Attorney game since the 2010s, and with no word of Ace Attorney 7 on the horizon, fans of the Capcom series will have to look beyond the Capcom series to meet their needs. Unfortunately, there aren’t many games of this variety, making this free Steam game all the more noteworthy.

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A High-School Detective Game

For those interested, HoloTrials: Case Covered puts you in the shoes of Amelia Watson, who must investigate an incident involving HoloHigh, where the rebellious second-years, Myth, are at odds with the strict first-year Student Council. The rivalry between the two has hit a breaking point after graffiti mocking the Student Council President is discovered, and your friend Gawr Gura has been caught holding the paint. But did she do it? You, a skilled member of the debate team, must put everyone on trial and find out.

“If you’re a big fan of Ace Attorney, this game is perfect for you,” reads the top user review for the game on Steam. “The animation style and sprites are very detailed and well-crafted, and there are tons of jokes and references that will make you chuckle.

Another user review adds, “It’s such a well-made game with a unique art style followed by crispy animations. The game is fully released for free, and it feels complete, which is rare these days…”

In case it isn’t clear, this is a game based on Hololive, for Hololive fans. That said, you don’t need to know anything about any of this to enjoy it, though some of the jokes here and there may not land without this background knowledge. Meanwhile, if this free Steam game doesn’t tickle your fancy, there is a more traditional game, one of the best RPGs of all time, available on the Valve platform for $0.90 right now. This isn’t free, but it is close.