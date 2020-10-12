Fortnite Reveals Daredevil Skin

✖

Fortnite developer Epic Games today announced the addition of a Daredevil outfit to the popular battle royale game with a twist: rather than simply being added to the Item Shop or being available via methods like the seasonal Battle Pass, Daredevil will instead first be available to those that win the Daredevil Cup, the first in a new competitive Marvel Knockout Super Series culminating in a $1,000,000 tournament.

"Become the Guardian Devil of the Marvel Knockout LTM by competing in the first cup of the series — the Daredevil Cup — this Wednesday, October 14," the post from Epic Games revealing the skin and Marvel Knockout Super Series reads in part. "Top teams in each region will earn the Daredevil Outfit early before it hits the Item Shop."

You can check out our first look at the new Daredevil skin below:

(Photo: Epic Games)

The full official rules have also been posted. According to Epic Games, there will be three further cups similar to the Daredevil Cup with more information to be revealed at the start of November. It's unclear whether these will also be somehow attached to new skins/outfits, but given how it's starting off, one can only imagine that to be the case.

"Marvel Knockout is a spin on Operation: Knockout that sees your team utilize super-powers to be the best team on the tournament bracket," Epic Games' description of the tournament mode states. "Battle alongside your team against foes in a 4-round knockout fight! Each round your team will be given a different set of powers to battle opponents with mirrored abilities!"

Fortnite is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 4 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of the new Daredevil skin? Are you playing the current season of Fortnite?