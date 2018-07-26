Fortnite: Flush Factory Treasure Map Battle Star Location

Fortnite Week 3 Challenges are live, and that means you guys have another super easy Battle Star treasure map challenge to take advantage of. This week you’re asked to find a treasure map in Flush Factory, and follow it to find a bundle of Battle Stars. You can skip the treasure map hunt altogether and just go straight to the Battle Star if you know where to go. Lucky for you, we know exactly where to go (thanks to Fortnite Intel for the images below):

There’s a large rocky hill to the northwest of Fatal Fields. That yellow circle in the image above is exactly where you’ll want to dive to out of the Battle Bus. Even if you’re surrounded and you know you’re not going to live long, as long as you can interact with the Battle Star there, you’ll net yourself 10 Battle Stars right off the bat.

Here’s what the view is like, looking at the Battle Star:

Out of all of the week 3 challenges, this is probably the easiest one you’ll complete, and it’s one of the few challenges that will give you 10 Battle Stars for completion. If you only have time to do one challenge this week, then this is definitely the one you’ll want to knock out.

Here’s a quick recap of the rest of the week 3 challenges for all players, and for Battle Pass players:

Free Challenges:

Deal damage to opponents in a single match (500)

Use a Launchpad (1)

Follow the treasure map found in Flush Factory (1) (HARD)

Battle Pass Challenges

Search Chests in Fatal Fields (7)

Shoot a Clay Pigeon at different locations (5)

Eliminate opponents in Haunted Hills (5)

Explosive weapon eliminations (3) (HARD)

Overall it’s a pretty easy week. Fatal Fields is one of the chillest places you can possibly land on the Fortnite map, so we recommend waiting a few days and letting all of the early birds open their chests there before trying. Once the crowd thins out, it should be safe and quiet there again, and you can search chests in peace.

The Explosive Weapons eliminations will be much more difficult, mainly because it’s hard to find grenade or rocket launchers laying around. You can still use grenades, of course, though those will require a little more skill on your part. With luck, though, you should be able to knock these out within an afternoon of playtime.

Good luck to you all!

