Fortnite Gives Players Free Skin During Limited-Time Event

Fortnite players can get a free skin right now during the game's latest limited-time event, a skin that's perfect for the holiday season. The skin in question is called the "Guff Gringle," and all you have to do to get it is play the game. The catch is that there is a deadline on this login reward, but it's at the start of January, so players have some time to claim their skin before the offer expires.

Epic Games announced the giveaway of the skin in its overview post for the game's new Winterfest event which is coming back this year for another round of holiday festivities. To get it, all you have to do is head to the game's Item Shop and claim it. The only catch is that this can only be done via the Epic Games Launcher which means you'll have to have the PC version of the game if you want to claim this skin.

"All players who log into Fortnite from the Epic Games Launcher during Winterfest (from Dec. 13, 2022, at 9 AM ET to Jan. 3, 2023, at 9 AM ET) can get the new Guff Gringle Outfit for free! Just launch Fortnite from the Epic Games Launcher on PC during Winterfest, navigate to the Item Shop, and redeem Guff Gringle."

The skin in question can be seen in the right-hand side of the image below.

Enjoy the warmth and festivity of the Cozy Lodge this Winterfest. Visit the lodge in-game, right now! pic.twitter.com/rjyvZntwS2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 13, 2022

All's not lost for those who don't play on PC, however. Given that Epic Games supports cross-progression across all platforms, not just between consoles, you can still get this skin on the PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or Xbox platforms if you've got them linked up accordingly and redeem the offer on the PC platform via the Epic Games Launcher. Once you have all that taken care of and claim the skin, you should see it in your locker within the other platforms, too.

Throughout the course of the Winterfest event, players can earn two more skins, too, just by opening gifts at the Winterfest Lodge. The Arctic Adeline and Sled Ready Guff skins are both confirmed to be part of the 14-day giveaway, but we don't know what all else is in there at this point.