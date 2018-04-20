Fortnite Friday Events Are Coming Soon To Microsoft Stores

It seems that everyone these days seems to be engaging in some kind of Fortnite event — including us here at the WWG offices — but now Microsoft is looking to get more players in the swing of things, right in their own stores.

The company has announced a new event series called Fortnite Fridays that will be taking place at several Microsoft Stores across the United States, as well as Canada, Puerto Rico and Australia. This will serve as a prime opportunity for fans of the game to gather together and have a good time engaging with others in a tournament-style basis.

The event actually kicks off starting tomorrow, in conjunction with ASUS’ ROG Arena program, which has managed to bring together over 10,000 players of different skill types across many games, including Overwatch and League of Legends. So yeah, Microsoft is serious when it comes to making this event competitive and fun.

“Lots of folks have played Fortnite at home, but most of them haven’t experienced what it’s like to compete in person and celebrate a Victory Royale in front of a crowd of spectators! We’re really excited to bring these organized competitions to Fortnite and to see local gaming communities meet up for their shared passion. Plus, attendees will be eligible to take home the grand prize of gift cards applicable toward 2,500 V-Bucks each week depending on how high they place and how many opponents they eliminate each round,” the company noted in its press release.

So how will Fortnite Fridays work? Here’s the official schedule:

Solos: Friday, April 20 – Friday, May 11

Duos: Friday, May 18 – Friday, June 8

Squads: Friday, June 15 – Friday, July 6

So you get a chance to win some prizes and have some fun with fellow Fortnite players, while attempting to hunt down that sweet, sweet Victory Royale. Sounds like a party to us (you know, if we could win a round or two).

It’s unknown if Microsoft will continue doing the tournament throughout the remainder of the year. It really depends on the popularity. However, we can’t see why this wouldn’t draw a huge crowd of Fortnite players, especially when it comes to showcasing skills in front of others.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.