‘Fortnite’ Funko Pop Announcement Teased

Following the earlier reveal for the upcoming Fortnite Funko Pop line, the team behind these chibi-sized wonders are finally prepared to give us an official announcement – hopefully even a release date!

The battle begins this Friday!

Join Funko for a live-stream event you DO NOT want to miss!!

Where you watch is up to you (follow now for updates):

Twitch – //t.co/rxGOvpwlsW

Mixer – //t.co/C85Tl7Ra3r

YouTube – //t.co/tmkGaCd3RM pic.twitter.com/V1Et2fnIxq — Funko (@OriginalFunko) September 25, 2018

You can also check out the previously revealed figures from our previous coverage below. From the Skull Trooper, to the Love Ranger – just click the little arrow on the Instagram embed to scroll through them all:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fortnite has so many fun and interesting skins in the world of Battle Royale, making the team over at Funko Pop giddy with all of the potential figures they can release.

The CEO of Funko himself, Brian Mariotti, previously confirmed the good news.

“We are thrilled to collaborate and partner with Epic Games to create the inaugural Fortniteproduct collection and to bring these characters to life for the first time. This collection will be a true celebration of Fortnite‘s incredible popularity and cultural significance, and we believe our Funko Fortnite collectibles will strongly resonate with fans of the game. We look forward to expanding this collection and combining our leading product capabilities with our strong retail platform. Ultimately our goal is to create a powerful merchandise strategy for the Fortnite brand, as well as bring these amazing collectibles to fans around the world,” Mariotti said.

The new line of Victory Royale goodness is expected to arrive just in time for this year’s Holiday season. Both major retailers and online stores will carry the new Fortnite collaboration, so we’re hoping that the big tease is a release date and if there will be any exclusives for certain stores.

What do you think about the latest game to get the Funko Pop treatment? Are there any specific skins you’d like to see get this adorable makeover? Sound off with what you’d like to see from Funko in the comment section below!

You can contact the author of this story on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.